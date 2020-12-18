Chrissy Teigen Styles a Slip Dress for Winter in a Cozy Cardigan & Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen’s latest look proves that your favorite summer pieces can easily transition for winter with the right footwear.

The model took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day on Thursday, posing in a chic white maxi slip dress complete with a dipping neckline and a thin spaghetti strap silhouette. To make the number cold weather-ready, Teigen then layered in a cozy brown knit cardigan and tall boots.

The mocha velvet thigh-high boots offered a slouchy appeal as they countered the high-let slit of her dress, providing more warmth across the legs.

Related Face Masks for Adults & Kids at Nordstrom Are Up to 40% Off Right Now Miley Cyrus' Edgy Cheerleading Look Includes a Latex Bodysuit & Sky-High Platforms Kim Kardashian Cozies Up in a Skims Tank, Boyfriend Boxers & the Fuzziest Slides

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Khloe Kardashian amongst other major stars.

Watch on FN

As for Chrissy Teigen herself, the media personality proved in another seasonal ensemble earlier this week that the effortless thigh-high boot styling hack works well with skirts in addition to dresses. This time around, the former Sports Illustrated Swim cover star topped a lacy white midi-length skirt with an autumnal chestnut sweater and of course, thigh-high boots. The pair on Saturday featured a smooth leather upper that raised over the knee for a sleek appeal.

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Test out Chrissy Teigen’s easy styling hack this season with these tall boots inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Nifty Boots, $80 (was $130)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Anaisha Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $298

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Haleen Boot, $180

Click through the gallery to discover more of Chrissy Teigen’s edgiest looks over the years.