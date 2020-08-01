Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Hair Style With Nude Sandals & Pink Blazer Dress

Chrissy Teigen posted a photo revealing her new, short stylish hair.

The mogul, who recently cut her long hair this week, shared a photo with her fans of husband John Legend and herself on Instagram looking weekend-ready.

In the photo, Teigen is rocking her new haircut while wearing a light pink tuxedo dress, nude heels and a sculptural bag. The look coordinated quite well with her husband, who was wearing a polka dot button-up shirt, khaki-colored pants and leather dress shoes.

Fans of Teigen’s look can follow the model’s weekend-ready style by dressing up their wardrobe with a pair of nude heels. The timeless trend is a great closet staple that will transition well from season-to-season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Women’s Necture Heeled Sandal, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Lauralie Ankle Strap Sandal, Was $99, Now $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Patti Ankle Strap Sandal, $70.

Fans of Tiegen’s nude heel look should opt for a shoe with an ankle strap. This heel trend will continue to be relevant thanks to its presence on spring ’21 runways.

The classic nude heel is also great for dressing up any look that’s worthy of taking on the weekend, whether readers have a minimalist or maximalist sense of style.

