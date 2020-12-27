×
Chrissy Teigen Styles Linen Shirt Dress with Beige Sandals for Easygoing Vacation Style

By Robyn Merrett
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show the extreme landing in St Barts airport to their kids. St Barts is well known to be one of the most dangerous airports in the world to land
2014
2014
2015
2015
Chrissy Teigen served up vacation style inspo while out in St. Barts with her family on Christmas day.

For the holiday, Teigen and her husband John Legend were spotted with their children Luna and Miles watching planes land at the St. Barts airport. For the occasion, the “Cravings” author opted for a casual and laid back vibe, wearing a white linen shirt dress that served as a cover-up over her brown ribbed one-piece swimsuit.

The shirt dress featured a tunic-like silhouette with high slits at the sides. Teigen paired the easygoing piece with a pair of classic beige sandals. The flat shoes featured a neutral leather sole and straps across the toes and ankle. The sandals complimented not only the dress, but also the neutral swimsuit.

On Dec. 23, Teigen showcased another way to style a one-piece swimsuit while hiking with her husband and other family members.

For the outing, Teigen opted for a black one-piece that featured a scoop-neck and a gold buckle around the waist. She paired the piece with a vintage Chanel Black Caviar vanity box purse.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show the extreme landing in St Barts airport to their kids. St Barts is well known to be one of the most dangerous airports in the world to land. 25 Dec 2020 Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722971_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend with their children in St. Barts on Dec. 25.
CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show the extreme landing in St Barts airport to their kids. St Barts is well known to be one of the most dangerous airports in the world to land. 25 Dec 2020 Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722971_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s shoes.
CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA
As for footwear, Teigen sported white low-top sneakers. The shoes were designed with smooth uppers and a contrasting midsole. She finalized the look with black Nike socks.

chrissy teigen, bathing suit, sneakers, allbirds, hike, vacation, john legend, st barts, beach
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen head out for a hike in St Barts, Dec. 22.
CREDIT: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Teigen’s wardrobe can be classified as boho meets modern. She often styles flowy dresses and shorts with boots and high-waisted trousers with flat sandal or heels. The mom of two is also a fan of duster coats, blazers, wide-brim hats and distressed denim. Her go-to designer footwear brands include Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

