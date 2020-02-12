Chrissy Teigen Takes on the Ankle Jewelry Trend in See-Through Sandals & a Minidress

It’s only February, but Chrissy Teigen is already making a case for one of fall’s major shoe trends.

The model, 34, wore a pair of clear sandals with attached chunky anklets Tuesday at the launch party for her Quay Australia sunglass collaboration, held at Olivetta in West Hollywood, Calif. Apart from her footwear, Teigen wore an oversize white satin blazer, which she styled as a minidress. She accessorized with the Stop and Stare sunglasses from her new Quay collab; the shades are available from Quayaustralia.com for $65.

Chrissy Teigen wears a white oversize blazer and Alevi Milano sandals on Feb. 11 at the launch of her Quay x Chrissy collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Quay

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen’s Alevi Milano sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Quay

The cookbook author’s shoes are from Alevi Milano, a brand that she has worn before. She picked a pair of nude leather sandals with clear straps and gold-tone chains at the ankle. The exact style chosen by Teigen sells for $578 on Farfetch.com.

Footwear with chain detailing is trending, perhaps in part due to Bottega Veneta’s buzzy mesh mules with chain accents. Chain accents appear in a number of fall ’20 collections and were spotted on the runways of Ulla Johnson, Longchamp and Rag & Bone.

Teigen was joined by daughter Luna and husband John Legend. Luna, 3, wore a white dress and strappy sandals, while Legend sported understated all-white sneakers with khaki pants and a bomber jacket.

(L-R): Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens and John Legend at the Quay x Chrissy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Quay

