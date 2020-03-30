Chrissy Teigen Officiates a Stuffed Animal Wedding for Her Daughter in a Robe + Fuzzy Slides

While going live on Instagram yesterday, Chrissy Teigen, with the help of her husband John Legend, officiated a wedding for her 3-year-old daughter Luna’s two favorite stuffed animals. On their back deck, Luna’s parents set up a full aisle and seating arrangement for the ceremony as they looked out from their ocean-front view.

For the very important occasion, Teigen broke out her finest silky robe matched to a pink textured headband. On her feet, she chose a pair of furry slide slippers with crisscross straps and a flat sole.

To round out the ceremony, Legend took center aisle and performed an acoustic version of Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself” as their son Miles, 1, watched from alongside Teigen’s mom. Legend went barefoot for his performance in a navy fuzzy robe.

The wedding as a whole served as a time for the family to spend a special moment together during the current stay-at-home orders in California amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

For cozy footwear styles like Teigen’s pair, shop these similar picks that are perfect for lounging about or attending an at-home wedding.

Sorel Hadley slides. CREDIT: Sorel

To Buy: Sorel Hadley Slides, $48

Vionic Relax slippers. CREDIT: Vionic

To Buy: Vionic Relax Slippers, $65

Ugg Cozette slippers. CREDIT: Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Cozette Slides, $80

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

