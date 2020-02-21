Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Both Wore Bold Accessories For a Day in New York

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are taking New York by storm this week.

The duo stepped out in the Big Apple on Thursday both sporting unique accessories. Chrissy went for a more laid-back feel in a slouchy black T-shirt, a black midi-length coat, light-wash jeans and a hard-to-miss oversized yellow Hermès Birkin; the extremely rare bags sell anywhere from $7,000 up to $380,000 at auctions and resale sites like TheRealReal. Luna, 3, also adorably stood out in an attention-grabbing metallic purple puffer jacket worn over a white eyelet dress.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna out and about in New York, Feb. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s wild boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Chrissy added another bold accent to her look with a wild pair of Saint Laurent boots. They feature a unique shape with a wide, unhemmed top, short pointed toe and architectural cone heel. In addition, the tiger-print upper, made from brown leather and calf hair, feels especially on-trend. The style retailed originally for $1,450 but is currently sold out on most sites.

Saint Laurent tiger print boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Luna continued her streak of on-trend footwear as well, wearing yet another pair of cowgirl-inspired boots. Western-style footwear rose to acclaim in the fall of 2018, favorited by everyone from Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner to the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton. John Legend and Chrissy’s daughter styled the brown almond-toe boots over knee-high ruffle-top white socks to keep her legs warm in the chilly city weather.

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna out and about in New York, Feb. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna’s western-style boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For anyone wanting to tackle Chrissy Teigen’s jungle-inspired footwear, shop through these styles to stay in with the wild trend.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Labyrinth Calf Hair Boots, $233 was $310

To Buy: Band of Gypsies Wren Wedge Sandals, $79-$89

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Finn Booties, $80-$100

