Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Pull Off Two of Footwear’s Top Trends In New York

Chrissy Teigen is passing down her iconic style to her 3-year-old daughter, Luna.

The mother-daughter duo stepped out in New York this morning showing off their own unique ensembles. Chrissy chose a baby blue ruffled dress with lace paneling, topped with a coordinating pale blue coat. Meanwhile, Luna sported a multicolor skirt and a white top under a fuzzy coat — her mom held onto her metallic pink backpack.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna step out in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Chrissy boldly went barelegged in the chilly temperatures, finishing her look off with stiletto sandals featuring a thin ankle strap and a PVC strapped front. The PVC footwear trend rose to prominence in 2018 and has since continued to dominate celebrity street style, as well as the red carpet. The Aquazzura 4.5-inch heels, as seen on Chrissy, retailed originally for $750 but there are only a few pairs left on sale for $225 at shopbop.com.

Aquazzura Minimalist sandals. CREDIT: ShopBop.com

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna step out in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s daughter’s Luna boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Chrissy wasn’t the only one sporting one of footwear’s biggest trends. Luna, too, stepped out in a style that centered on a stand-out trend from fall ’19: western-style boots. Teigen and husband John Legend’s young daughter kept warm in white tights worn under a set of gold glittering cowboy boots with a short stacked heel. It’s a popular choice favored by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and even Kate Middleton.

Luna previously wore the trend in Los Angeles in January, holding her mom’s hand as she walked tall in her red western boots.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna out and about in LA, Jan. 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

