Chrissy Teigan’s Daughter Luna Joins the Western Boot Trend While Out and About With Her Mom

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are the ultimate mother-daughter fashion duo. The pair were spotted looking stylish and comfortable while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

The mother of two walked hand in hand with her 3-year-old daughter. Teigen kept it comfortable for her day out with Luna in a pair of leggings along with a white shirt and a cropped denim jacket featuring distressed detailing. She accessorized with a Givenchy cross body bag, which had the brand’s logo printed across the thick strap. For footwear, Teigen wore a pair of gray slides with a furry strap that ran across her feet.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna out and about in LA. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Luna also looked fashionable for her day out. She wore a pink tutu with white polka dots on it and a pair of darker pink leggings beneath. On top, she wore a gray T-shirt with the phrase, “All in all I’m just another brick in the wall” written on the front. On her feet, Luna was very much on-trend. She sported a pair of red western styled boots that landed just below her knees. The shoes also featured a pointed toe.

Detail of Chrissy Teigen and Luna Stephens ’ shoes CREDIT: Shutterstock

Western styled boots have been increasing in popularity over the past year. Some of the most stylish celebs have been spotted in western boots including Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. Other celebrity children have also been seen in cowboy boots. Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of her daughter, Penelope Disick, in a white pair in October with the caption “heart explosion.”

