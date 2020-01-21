Chrissy Teigen’s Shearling Slides + Leggings Are the Ultimate Mom Off-Duty Uniform

Chrissy Teigen may be famous, but her off-duty style is wholly relatable.

The 34-year-old model went shopping in Los Angeles yesterday wearing an understated outfit with casual and comfy vibes.

Teigen wore a distressed denim jacket teamed with black leggings — a simple combination that fits into the ongoing athleisure trend.

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping in a denim jacket, leggings and Chloé sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the cookbook author opted for shearling sandal slides from Chloé, one of her go-to labels. Called the Kerenn, the slip-on, slip-off silhouette has a molded leather footbed, a platform cork base and criss-cross straps at the front.

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping in a denim jacket, leggings and Chloé sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s Chloé sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Although no longer available online in the colorway chosen by Teigen, the style is available to shop in clay brown on Farfetch.com, where it retails for about $600.

Chloé Kerenn CREDIT: Farfetch.com

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host completed her look with dark sunglasses and a silver-strapped black leather crossbody bag from Givenchy. She wore her hair pulled back and tucked into a baseball cap — a no-fail combo that busy moms across the country can likely relate to.

Apart from Chloé, Teigen is a frequent fan of footwear from Saint Laurent, Ancient Greek and Alevi Milano. The mom to Miles and Luna often wears flat sandals when off-duty, choosing a mix of styles including toe-loop and gladiator silhouettes.

