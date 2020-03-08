Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hit the Park with Kids in Trendy Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted spending some quality family time at a local park in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. The famous couple both wore trendy kicks for the outing with the cookbook author sporting Yeezys and the crooner in Off-White.

Teigen dressed in a black tank top, black leggings and a denim jacket paired with pale yellow Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Antila” sneakers. The 34-year-old mother of two also accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a black leather waist pack featuring fringe detailing. She was seen carrying her 3-year-old daughter Luna’s Gucci backpack and gold cowboy boots.

John Legend wearing blue suede, leather and canvas Off-White 3.0 Off-Court high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Legend, 41, wore a navy bomber jacket over a white tee, black jeans and a pair of blue and navy two-toned Off-White 3.0 Off-Court high-top sneakers in blue suede, leather and canvas. He also added sunglasses and a watch to his look. Miles, 1, sported a blue Puma sweatshirt and matching sneakers in the same color.

Chrissy Teigen wearing pale yellow Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers with 1-year-old son Miles. CREDIT: Splash

Luna, who will turn 4 next month, wore a pink bomber jacket with white accents, a flouncy pink skirt over leggings.

Chrissy Teigen spends time at an L.A. park with her family on March 7. CREDIT: Splash

