Chrissy Teigen’s Son Looks Identical to Dad John Legend in Gucci Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son turns 2 years old today, and Miles is already adopting his father’s sharp looks.

For his big day, the toddler debuted a new special Elmo-accented t-shirt that reads “Two Miles” on his mom’s Instagram page. He tucked the tee into dark-wash jeans that sat right on top of his Gucci sneakers.

The brand’s New Ace VL Bee sneakers include pops of metallic gold signature bugs and stars with the unmissable green and red stripes. Finished off with dual hook-and-loop straps for stability on young feet, the style is available for $390 courtesy of Farfetch.

Teigen also shared another image of her Miles smiling in black moto-style jeans and a plain white tee. His shoe of choice for the shoot featured mixed white leather and blue perforated suede uppers in a lace-up silhouette.

Teigen’s caption for the birthday boy’s celebrations read: “Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO.”

Related Chrissy Teigen's 1-Year-Old Son Miles Plays Dress Up in His Sister's $7 Pink Heels John Legend Breaks The 'Dad Shoe' Mold for a Magazine Shoot Alongside Daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen Officiates at a Stuffed Animal Wedding for Her Daughter in a Robe + Fuzzy Slides

It seems Miles has inherited not only his dad’s good looks, but also Teigen’s affection for stylish shoes. And his sister Luna also is adopting her mom’s bold style. The 4-year-old has a taste for Western-style boots and was spotted in two different pairs while out with her mom in New York back in February, and the youngster wore a third pair while running errands in Los Angeles a month before.

(L-R) John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, son Miles and daughter Luna at the park, March 2020. CREDIT: Splash News Click through the gallery to see where Miles and Luna get their style from with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s best red carpet moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.