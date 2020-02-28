Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen Amps Up Her Date Style In Strappy Sandals With John Legend

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
chrissy-teigen-john-legend-date
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 11 Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s date night style is a level above the rest.

The married couple left the kids at home for dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills, Calif., both wearing layered black ensembles. While Legend wore a turtleneck sweater and pants under a camel peacoat, Teigen wore a wrap-style dress over a set of sheer patterned footless tights, keeping her legs covered but still allowing her to wear a sleek sandal. She accessorized with an embellished Gucci crossbody bag.

chrissy teigen, john legend, date night, black dress, leggings, heels
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Splash News
chrissy teigen, john legend, date night, black dress, leggings, heels
A closer look at John Legend’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News
chrissy teigen, john legend, date night, black dress, leggings, heels
Chrissy Teigen out in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Splash News
chrissy teigen, john legend, date night, black dress, leggings, heels
A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “All of Me” singer went with a pair of brown suede lace-up boots with a chunky sole. The former Sports Illustrated cover star decided to go down a more dressed-up route in set of patent leather strappy sandals with a tall heel; the Gianvito Rossi Manhattan sandal includes an approximately 3.4-inch heel and a cross-foot strap, all retailing for $795.

Related

Every New Shoe Collection, Launch and Trend to Know From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Both Wore Bold Accessories For a Day in New York

Chrissy Teigen Does This Glam Sandal Trend While Daughter Luna Is Cute in Cowgirl Boots

gianvito rossi, strappy black sandals, patent leather, heeled
Gianvito Rossi Manhattan patent leather sandals.
CREDIT: Ssense.com
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Sandals $795
Buy it

Teigen has been all about the strappy sandal lately, most recently wearing two different PVC versions of the style from Aquazzura and Alevi on the same day. If you’re hoping to find a sleek style like the model’s designer pair, look no further. Here are a few pairs that you’ll never want to take off.

bp sandals

To Buy: BP Billy Sandals, $60

jeffrey campbell sandals

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals, $130

steve madden sandals

To Buy: Steve Madden Nectur Sandals, $82

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to check out more of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s stylish couple moments.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Both Wore Bold Accessories For a Day in New York

Chrissy Teigen Does This Glam Sandal Trend While Daughter Luna Is Cute in Cowgirl Boots

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Mint Green Gown & the Pointiest Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad