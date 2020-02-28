Chrissy Teigen Amps Up Her Date Style In Strappy Sandals With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s date night style is a level above the rest.

The married couple left the kids at home for dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills, Calif., both wearing layered black ensembles. While Legend wore a turtleneck sweater and pants under a camel peacoat, Teigen wore a wrap-style dress over a set of sheer patterned footless tights, keeping her legs covered but still allowing her to wear a sleek sandal. She accessorized with an embellished Gucci crossbody bag.

The “All of Me” singer went with a pair of brown suede lace-up boots with a chunky sole. The former Sports Illustrated cover star decided to go down a more dressed-up route in set of patent leather strappy sandals with a tall heel; the Gianvito Rossi Manhattan sandal includes an approximately 3.4-inch heel and a cross-foot strap, all retailing for $795.

Teigen has been all about the strappy sandal lately, most recently wearing two different PVC versions of the style from Aquazzura and Alevi on the same day. If you’re hoping to find a sleek style like the model’s designer pair, look no further. Here are a few pairs that you’ll never want to take off.

