Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrated His Birthday With a Stylish Family Party

John Legend turned 42 in style yesterday and his whole family dressed up for the artist’s birthday party in St. Barts, which was organized by Chrissy Teigen.

For the celebratory occasion, the “Conversations in the Dark” singer wore a light brown suit jacket with matching trousers and juxtaposed the tailored set with a black button-down shirt with a pink floral print throughout. The Sperry ambassador’s shirt was color-coordinated with his wife’s black and white polka dot dress.

Teigen’s outfit appears strikingly similar to the Rat & Boa Camille polka dot georgette dress. This 1950s-inspired silhouette features a fitted bodice with spaghetti straps and a sheer ruffled hem in a maxi length. It’s on sale for 60% off and retails for $101 on matchesfashion.com.

Their daughter, Luna, opted for a dress in a similar silhouette to her mom’s selection. The 4-year-old wore a white floor-length dress with a ruffled sleeveless design and an A-line skirt. She accessorized the outfit with a blue beaded necklace and a white hair bow.

While the three other household members chose to go barefoot, Miles, the couple’s son, styled his outfit with a pair of designer loafers. The 2-year-old wore a light blue polo shirt layered with an oversized double-breasted navy coat over the top and coordinated them with a pair of white trousers.

Here’s a closer look at Miles’ beloved Gucci Kids Monogram Loafers. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the family’s youngest member completed his celebratory look with the Gucci Kids’ Princeton Horsebit Monogram Loafers. These slipper-style shoes feature a navy and red logo-embossed upper with fur lining and the brand’s signature gold hardware on the front. They retail for $365 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Throughout the Legend family’s Christmas vacation, Teigen has been spotted in several sleek footwear styles, from The Row Bare flat sandals to timeless white sneakers. When opting for more formal footwear choices, the “Cravings: Hungry for More” author often chooses boots from designer labels, including Chloe and Saint Laurent.

