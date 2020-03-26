Chrissy Teigen Wears Slouchy Thigh-Highs to Trade Banana Bread for Romaine Lettuce

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to bring some humor — and glamour to quarantine.

The model exchanged banana bread for romaine lettuce with a stranger in her Southern California neighborhood, she revealed in a March 24 tweet. And she did the entire trade without making physical contact in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventation guidelines that people retain six-foot distance from one another.

Teigen brought her fashion A-game to the exchange wearing a long green sweater and brown thigh-high boots. The boots featured a slouchy silhouette with a pointed toe. They appeared to be a sold-out Saint Laurent style the cookbook author has worn before.

It was so hard not to hug you both 😩 @andrewlowe @ChrisKlemens pic.twitter.com/KpqkCbvld6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 25, 2020

Teigen’s ensemble was arguably a bit more dressed-up than the athleisure and pajama-style outfits many are wearing amid the widespread closures and work-from-home culture that the coronavirus crisis has precipitated.

The A-lister was joined for her outing by singer husband John Legend, who wore an all-black look with skinny pants and lace-up shoes with an almond toe.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is a frequent fan of footwear from a mix of accessibly priced and high-end styles. The mom to Miles and Luna has worn designer silhouettes from the likes of Alevi Milano, Manolo Blahnik and Chloe, with Ancient Greek as a more affordable favorite.

If you’re into the look of Teigen’s shoes, consider purchasing one of the similar-looking styles we have rounded up below.

To Buy: Cambridge Select Women’s Thigh High Boots, $22 to $43.

DailyShoes women’s boots.

To Buy: DailyShoes Women’s Boots, $6 to $53.

Nature Breeze thigh high boot. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Nature Breeze Thigh High Boot, $20 to $45.

Click through the gallery to see more of Chrissy Teigen’s red carpet style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Sits Courtside in the Sharpest Boots With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hit the Park with Kids in Trendy Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen Amps Up Her Date Style In Strappy Sandals With John Legend