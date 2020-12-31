×
Chrissy Teigen Pairs the Sleekest Green High Low Dress with Her Go-To Vacation Sandals in St. Barts 

By Robyn Merrett
EXCLUSIVE: Stylish Chrissy Teigen buys flowers during shopping trip with her mom Vilailuck Teigen
Chrissy Teigen just proved every wardrobe needs a pair of beige sandals.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared another Instagram photo from her family trip to St. Barts, which shows herself and daughter Luna posing in a grocery store.

For the occasion, Teigen wore a sleek forest green high low dress. The easygoing frock offered a loose and free-flowing fit, making it the perfect look for vacation style.

The “Cravings” author paired the dress with dainty bracelets and a necklace. She styled her hair in loose waves and wore a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for footwear, Teigen opted for beige sandals that featured straps across the toe and around the ankle. Making a case for how practical and versatile the shoes are, Teigen also wore the sandals earlier on her vacation.

On Christmas, Teigen and her husband John Legend were spotted with Luna and their son Miles watching planes land at the st. Barts airport. Teigen wore a white linen shirt dress that served as a cover-up over her brown ribbed one-piece swimsuit.

Teigen paired the linen look with the beige sandals. The flat shoes also feature a tan leather sole. The sandals pair well with almost anything due to their neutral color and simple design.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show the extreme landing in St Barts airport to their kids. St Barts is well known to be one of the most dangerous airports in the world to land. 25 Dec 2020 Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722971_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend with their children in St. Barts on Dec. 25.
CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA
In addition to celebrating Christmas, the family also rang in Legend’s birthday on Dec. 28. For the big day, Teigen wore a polka dot dress, which is similar to the Rat & Boa Camille polka dot georgette dress. The look is currently on sale  for 60% off and retails for $101 on matchesfashion.com.

When it comes to her personal style, Teigen’s wardrobe can be classified as boho meets modern. She often styles flowy dresses and shorts with boots and high-waisted trousers with flat sandal or heels. The mom of two is also a fan of duster coats, blazers, wide-brim hats and distressed denim. Her go-to designer footwear brands include Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Pack a green dress like Chrissy Teigen for your next vacation with these picks below.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $100

Anthropologie Bias Slip Dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To Buy: Anthropologie Bias Slip Dress, $120

Reformation Camari Dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Camari Dress, $218

Click through the gallery to see more of Chrissy Teigen’s style

