Chrissy Teigen’s Checkerboard One-Piece & White Sneakers Are Go-Kart Ready

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend decked their whole family out in racing stripes for a day of go-kart racing.

The Sports Illustrated Swimwear alumna and the Grammy Award-winning musician matched with their son Miles, 2, and daughter Luna, 4, in a series of red, black and white checkered looks ahead of their fun-filled afternoon yesterday.

As seen on Teigen’s Instagram page, the Quibi star chose a zip-front long-sleeve one-piece with a matching checkered flag cap and all-white low-top sneakers. Legend wore a similar color combination for his jumpsuit, matched to sneakers courtesy of Off-White.

The white and red pair features the brand’s signature X logo as well as its recognizable red hangtag accent. The vulcanized silhouette retails originally for $255 but is available for $204 at Ssense.com.

Luna and Miles also got in on the race-ready action with their ensembles. Luna’s mini racing number echoed her parents’ styles in a zip-front design while Miles channeled the Pixar film “Cars” in black pants and a Lightning McQueen hoodie.

It seems Miles has inherited not only his dad’s good looks, but also Teigen’s affection for stylish shoes. And his sister Luna also is adopting her mom’s bold style. The 4-year-old has a taste for Western-style boots and was spotted in two different pairs while out with her mom in New York back in February, and the youngster wore a third pair while running errands in Los Angeles a month before.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna out and about in New York, Feb. 20.

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few.

Both Legend and Teigen’s experience in the fashion world goes beyond photo shoots and red carpets, too. In the footwear realm, Legend joined forces with shoe label Sperry for 2020. Previously, Teigen has partnered with major brands for stylish collections and capsules, most recently teaming up with Quay on a sunglasses collection.







