Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Takes to the Tennis Court in Celeb-Favorited Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter just might be the next U.S. Open champion. Sporting a tennis racket, 4-year-old Luna gave some fierce game on the court.

Wearing a pair of printed pink leggings with a black T-shirt, Luna completed her casual look with a pair of sneakers by Athletic Propulsion Labs — a celebrity favorite.

“If she is good at this in ANY way, it would not be from either of us. miles serving solely face,” Teigen joked on her Instagram.

Luna’s APL TechLoom Bliss kids’ sneakers retail for $99 and feature an easy-to-wear slip-on design that’s perfect for a young athlete.

APL Kid’s TechLoom Bliss Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

As far as fashion goes, Luna already seems to take after her stylish A-list mom, often wearing hot trends like her Western-style cowgirl boots or designer sandals.

Luna has a great style mentor, as Teigen herself sets some pretty big trends in the fashion world. Recently, she’s been spotted wearing monochromatic ensembles, dressing in block-color outfits such as the all-black look she wore to get ice cream in West Hollywood, Calif., last month.

For footwear, the model’s closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura, to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble. She has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her career.

Earlier in August, Teigen and her husband, Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend, announced exciting news that they have another baby on the way. This pregnancy is the model’s third, joining Miles and his older sister Luna.