Chrissy Teigen’s Bathing Suit & Sleek Sneakers Make for Unconventional Hiking Gear

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made their way to St. Barts this week to spend their holiday in the sun.

The couple headed out on a hike across the island on Tuesday, exploring the terrain in style. While Legend and other members of their group opted for shorts, leggings and more athletic apparel, Teigen kept with the beachy appeal of their setting in a black one-piece bathing suit. The unconventional hiking attire featured a scoop-neck silhouette with a gold-buckled finish, matched to a vintage Chanel Black Caviar vanity box purse.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen head out for a hike in St Barts, Dec. 22. CREDIT: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s sneakers. CREDIT: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA

In addition to her swimsuit and designer bag, the model topped off her hike-ready look with white low-top sneakers. The sleek leather pair features smooth uppers and a contrasting midsole, layered over black ankle socks from Nike. While the sneakers aren’t your typical hiking shoe of choice, they did offer an easygoing finish to the 35-year-old’s bathing suit of the day.

Always a fan of a chic summery piece, Teigen has continued to incorporate her warm-weather style into her seasonal ensembles this winter.

Last week, the model took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day, posing in a chic white maxi slip dress complete with a dipping neckline and a thin spaghetti strap silhouette. To make the number cold weather-ready, Teigen then layered in a cozy brown knit cardigan and tall boots. The mocha velvet thigh-high boots offered a slouchy appeal as they countered the high-let slit of her dress, providing more warmth across the legs.

When it comes to style, the mum-of-two’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

