Chrissy Teigen Sits Courtside in the Sharpest Boots With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had the ultimate date night yesterday.

The married couple stepped out in Los Angeles ahead of the Lakers game in complementary colorful looks. Teigen chose a green wrap top with cuffed sleeves and a pair of black skin-tight leggings, accessorized with a leather crossbody bag.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out in Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her pants melted into her sharp black boots. The Balenciaga Knife style features a sock-like upper, a smooth seamless finish and an elongated pointy toe, set atop a more than 4-inch stiletto heel. The style originally retailed for $1,290 but is now sold out across the web.

Legend followed Teigen’s outfit combination with a lighter top and dark pants, choosing a soft pink sweater and dark-wash jeans.

John Legend out in Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at John Legend’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

His shoe of choice was Alexander McQueen’s chunky-sole sneakers. The oversized flatform pair includes a leather upper and a nearly 2-inch lift, giving Legend height to level up to his wife’s tall heels. The style retails for $490 and is currently available in the “All of Me” singer’s navy colorway at Saks.

The couple took their stylish looks to the stands of the Staples Center, where they watched the Lakers win 112-103 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Los Angeles Lakers game, March 8. CREDIT: Splash News

For those inspired by Teigen’s sock-style booties, shop these similar looks that your closet is craving.

To Buy: Balenciaga Knife Knit Booties, $950

To Buy: Steve Madden Enya Booties, $60 was $75

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Siren Booties, $125

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

