Chrissy Teigen Does This Glam Sandal Trend Trend While Daughter Luna Is Cute In Cowgirl Boots

Chrissy Teigen pulled off one of fall’s biggest shoe trends — ankle-chain accents — while exiting the “Strahan, Sara & Keke” set in New York on Wednesday.

The cookbook author sported a blue minidress from Valentino, which featured feathered sleeves and a tie detail at the waist. The dress is available for purchase on Matchesfashion.com for just under $4,000.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens exit “Strahan, Sara & Keke” in New York, Feb. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s Alevi sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Teigen picked a pair of nude leather sandals with clear straps and gold-tone chains at the ankle. The exact style chosen by the A-lister sells for $578 on Farfetch.com.

Footwear with chain detailing is trending, perhaps in part due to Bottega Veneta’s buzzy mesh mules with the jewelrylike accents. Chain accents appear in a number of fall ’20 collections and were spotted on the runways of Ulla Johnson, Longchamp and Rag & Bone.

Teigen appears to be loving the trend and her Alevi sandals: The Pampers ambassador wore the shoes earlier this month for an event launching her Quay sunglasses collaboration.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Luna, who Teigen shares with husband John Legend, looked cute as can be in a white T-shirt, a striped skirt worn belted at the waist and a pair of printed tights. On her feet, the youngster wore glittery gold Western-style boots. Cowgirl boots have been trending for the past couple of seasons, and Luna seems to be a fan of the trend, having been spotted in the silhouette multiple times in recent months.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens exit “Strahan, Sara & Keke” in New York, Feb. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

