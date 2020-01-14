Chrissy Teigen’s Strappy Thong Sandals Are the Chicest Grocery Shopping Shoes

Chrissy Teigen wore a utilitarian look with a major shoe trend of the moment as she grocery shopped in Los Angeles yesterday with daughter Luna Stephens.

The cookbook author looked comfy-chic in a tan boiler suit-inspired jumpsuit from Frame, which features cropped cuffs and straight-leg pants. The one-piece is available now on Net-a-Porter.com, marked down by 70% from $350 to $105.

Chrissy Teigen goes grocery shopping with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen’s look from Ancient Greek Sandals CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Teigen wore strappy thong sandals from Ancient Greek Sandals. Called the Estia, the model features an ankle strap with side buckles; Farfetch.com has them in stock for $159.

Ancient Greek thong sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Beginning with the fall ’19 season, thong sandals have found a new life, transformed from a beach staple into a fashion favorite. In addition to appearing on runways, the silhouette has found fans in fashion stars such as Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski.

Related Chrissy Teigen's Fall Look Features 4-Inch, Croc-Embossed Boots in NYC Chrissy Teigen Wears Three Different Saint Laurent Thigh-High Boots in 24 Hours Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Mint Green Gown & the Pointiest Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Teigen completed her casual grocery shopping look with a vintage Chanel bag, oversize hoop earrings and a leopard-print scrunchie.

Chrissy Teigen goes grocery shopping with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA Meanwhile, 3-year-old Luna looked adorable in a tassel-accented smock dress worn over white leggings. Like her mom, the youngster wore on-trend silver Western boots. The silhouette has become a favorite for kids after first emerging in the women’s market. Luna’s shoes came from Tucker + Tate and retail for $45 at Nordstrom.com.

Luna Stephens in Tucker + Tate Western boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Tucker + Tate silver boots. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Flip through the gallery to see some of Chrissy Teigen’s leggiest ensembles on the red carpet.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Mint Green Gown & the Pointiest Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen Wears Three Different Saint Laurent Thigh-High Boots in 24 Hours

Chrissy Teigen’s Fall Look Features 4-Inch, Croc-Embossed Boots in NYC