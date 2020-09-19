Chrishell Stause Wears Thong Sandals with Tie Dye Trend at ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

This summer’s tie-dye trend hasn’t slowed yet, and now it’s making an appearance in the dance world as well. “Selling Sunset” reality star Chrishell Stause left her “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsal with Gleb Savchenko wearing tie-dyed leggings seen in a pink-purple ombre colorway.

Chrishell Stause leaving the dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio in Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Dressed in a matching pink tank top, Stause clutched a large beige tote bag and opted for a pair of casual thong sandals. The flip-flops featured a flat footbed in beige designed with diamond embellished straps.

Closer detail of Chrishell Stause’s thong shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Stause kept herself safe with floral face mask in a butterfly print and accessorized the outfit with a simple silver bar necklace.

The 39-year-old actress recently made a comeback with her new Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset” where she sells real estate on the Los Angeles market. Previously, Stause has appeared on “All My Children” and “Days of Our Lives”

Earlier this week, Tyra Banks stole the show at the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” when she strutted across the stage in a dramatic red strapless gown, dancing in satin fuchsia pointed-toe pumps.

That same night, Stause performed to Pink’s “Raise Your Glass” in a halter gold-sequined dress where she and Savchenko received a score of 13/30 from the judges. In an Instagram post, Stause explained that although they had a lower score, she was focused on enjoying the performance.

