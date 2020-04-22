Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chris Pine Strolls In a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-Shirt, Leggings + All-Black Nikes

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
chris-pine-mask-walk-sneakers
Kylie Jenner
Chrissy Teigen
Sophie Turner
Malia Obama
View Gallery 65 Images

Chris Pine’s newest outdoor ensemble is a unique twist on walking attire.

The “Star Trek” actor went for a stroll with “Peaky Blinders” actress Annabelle Wallis earlier yesterday in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble with a colorful bandana face covering. His outfit included a graphic tank top with the image and name of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in addition to black athletic shorts layered over full-length leggings.

chris pine, los angeles, sneakers, rbg, t-shirt, nike, mask
Chris Pine out and about in Los Angeles, April 21.
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
chris pine, los angeles, sneakers, rbg, t-shirt, nike, mask
A closer look at Chris Pine’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

The 39-year-old continued his monochromatic style down to his all-black Nike sneakers. The style selected by Pine includes a knit-style upper with a chunkier sole and coordinating black swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides.

Related

How Nike Retooled its Supply Chain in Two Weeks to Make High-Tech Face Masks

Undefeated Is Reportedly Releasing a Trio of Nike Air Max 97s

Jennifer Garner's Pajama Pants, Neon-Dipped Nikes Look So Comfy

Wallis also embraced the palette. She wore a printed face covering and added a pop of texture with red flannel around her waist. She completed the look with gray and black lace-up sneakers.

annabelle wallis, chris pine, los angeles, sneakers, rbg, t-shirt, nike, mask
Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine out and about in Los Angeles, April 21.
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
Chris Pine, arrives at the 2020 Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif2020 Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner, Beverly Hills, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Chris Pine arrives at the 2020 Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel.
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Rex Shutterstock

Throughout the stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles, stars have been talking to outdoor strolls like never before as a method to get some fresh air and exercise. Reese Witherspoon leans towards Hoka One One sneakers for her walks while Jenna Dewan tends to favor pairs from Nike. Jennifer Garner’s selection of walk-ready footwear ranges from New Balance to Gucci sneakers.

reese witherspoon, all black, black sneakers, hat, sunglasses, walk, los angeles, hoka one one, outdoor voices
Reese Witherspoon steps out in Los Angeles, April 2.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA
Jennifer Garner, leggings, new balance sneakers, celebrity style, baseball cap, mask, goes for a walk wearing a mask during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
jenna dewan, walk, baby, callum, leggings, nikes
Jenna Dewan out for a walk with her newborn son Callum, April 14.
CREDIT: MEGA

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see how more stars styled their leggings.

For affordable men’s sneakers that will have you walk-ready like Chris Pine, check out these similar picks.

nike, mens, black sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nike Flex Experience Run 9, $65.

asics, sneakers, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Asics Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoes, $120 (was $138).

under armour, sneakers, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes, $57 (was $75).

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad