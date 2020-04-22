Chris Pine Strolls In a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-Shirt, Leggings + All-Black Nikes

Chris Pine’s newest outdoor ensemble is a unique twist on walking attire.
The “Star Trek” actor went for a stroll with “Peaky Blinders” actress Annabelle Wallis earlier yesterday in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble with a colorful bandana face covering. His outfit included a graphic tank top with the image and name of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in addition to black athletic shorts layered over full-length leggings.
The 39-year-old continued his monochromatic style down to his all-black Nike sneakers. The style selected by Pine includes a knit-style upper with a chunkier sole and coordinating black swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides.
Wallis also embraced the palette. She wore a printed face covering and added a pop of texture with red flannel around her waist. She completed the look with gray and black lace-up sneakers.
Throughout the stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles, stars have been talking to outdoor strolls like never before as a method to get some fresh air and exercise. Reese Witherspoon leans towards Hoka One One sneakers for her walks while Jenna Dewan tends to favor pairs from Nike. Jennifer Garner’s selection of walk-ready footwear ranges from New Balance to Gucci sneakers.
