Chris Pine Strolls In a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-Shirt, Leggings + All-Black Nikes

Chris Pine’s newest outdoor ensemble is a unique twist on walking attire.

The “Star Trek” actor went for a stroll with “Peaky Blinders” actress Annabelle Wallis earlier yesterday in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble with a colorful bandana face covering. His outfit included a graphic tank top with the image and name of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in addition to black athletic shorts layered over full-length leggings.

Chris Pine out and about in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer look at Chris Pine’s sneakers. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

The 39-year-old continued his monochromatic style down to his all-black Nike sneakers. The style selected by Pine includes a knit-style upper with a chunkier sole and coordinating black swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides.

Wallis also embraced the palette. She wore a printed face covering and added a pop of texture with red flannel around her waist. She completed the look with gray and black lace-up sneakers.

Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine out and about in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Chris Pine arrives at the 2020 Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Rex Shutterstock

Throughout the stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles, stars have been talking to outdoor strolls like never before as a method to get some fresh air and exercise. Reese Witherspoon leans towards Hoka One One sneakers for her walks while Jenna Dewan tends to favor pairs from Nike. Jennifer Garner’s selection of walk-ready footwear ranges from New Balance to Gucci sneakers.

Reese Witherspoon steps out in Los Angeles, April 2. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan out for a walk with her newborn son Callum, April 14. CREDIT: MEGA

