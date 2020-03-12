Chicago West, 2, Steals Kim Kardashian’s Heels + Twitter Is Freaking Out

At just 2 years old, Chicago West — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest daughter — is already a social media sensation.

Kardashian shared videos of the toddler trying on a pair of bright pink slip-on peep-toe mules from her own shoe closet. Chicago’s accessories, including a mini Fendi purse, matched perfectly with her tie-dye tank top and pants. She told her mom that pink is her favorite color, “not blue.”

Chicago West is absolute perfection. Never seen anything more perfect 🥰😩 pic.twitter.com/JAYUJgXKTB — Edona (@EdonaGKrasniqi) March 11, 2020

The pair resembles Gucci’s Scarlet slip-on sandal with a notched vamp and an impressive 4-inch heel, retailing for $590 at Nordstrom.com.

The videos of the 2-year-old quickly went viral, and the Twitterverse could not get enough of the adorable style moment.

One user referred to her as a “fashion icon,” while another called her a “top-tier toddler.”

Chicago West, a fashion icon pic.twitter.com/Ka4IK6ff57 — Cersei Lannister (@LadyHamiltonxo) March 11, 2020

Chicago West is TOP TIER toddler 😍 pic.twitter.com/vhzRXTcUqw — nαє❀ (@NaeomiCampbell) March 12, 2020

One Tweeter wrote: “Chicago West can make any bad day instantly turn into a good one.”

Chicago West can make any bad day instantly turn into a good one 😭❤️ @KimKardashian https://t.co/5mlWGLX7ZB — Michael David (@MichaelDavidTV) March 12, 2020

Hello. I’m here again to stan Chicago West’s adorableness and her voice. Also, I want one. Not at this second but just run me two. Yup. I’ll be good with three, thanks. https://t.co/lj5dZVc0Z4 — Queen 👑💎 (@fleekmefola) March 12, 2020

Chicago West is the cutest baby in that entire family. https://t.co/rjm0nE5sfX — Tori Reilly (@toriiiireilly) March 12, 2020

chicago west is SO freaking cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/vQC6hd61Ko — K (@knicovic_) March 11, 2020

I love Chicago West. She’s my favorite. https://t.co/1IcD6BdVkB — Jeremy Danté (@jeremydante) March 12, 2020

Take a look at our selection of stylish pink heels inspired by the budding fashionista.

To Buy: Schutz Maribel Sandals, $145.

To Buy: Pelle Moda Bea Sandals, $120.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Delaney Sandals, $102.

