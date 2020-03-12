Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chicago West, 2, Steals Kim Kardashian’s Heels + Twitter Is Freaking Out

By Claudia Miller
chicago-west-heels
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 29 Images

At just 2 years old, Chicago WestKim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest daughter — is already a social media sensation.

Kardashian shared videos of the toddler trying on a pair of bright pink slip-on peep-toe mules from her own shoe closet. Chicago’s accessories, including a mini Fendi purse, matched perfectly with her tie-dye tank top and pants. She told her mom that pink is her favorite color, “not blue.”

The pair resembles Gucci’s Scarlet slip-on sandal with a notched vamp and an impressive 4-inch heel, retailing for $590 at Nordstrom.com.

gucci, pink heels, gucci

Buy: Gucci Scarlet Sandals $590
Buy it

The videos of the 2-year-old quickly went viral, and the Twitterverse could not get enough of the adorable style moment.

One user referred to her as a “fashion icon,” while another called her a “top-tier toddler.”

One Tweeter wrote: “Chicago West can make any bad day instantly turn into a good one.”

 

 

Take a look at our selection of stylish pink heels inspired by the budding fashionista.

schutz, pink heels

To Buy: Schutz Maribel Sandals, $145.

pelle moda, mules pink

To Buy: Pelle Moda Bea Sandals, $120.

sam edelman, heels, pink

To Buy: Sam Edelman Delaney Sandals, $102.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s stylish shoes and body confident looks.

