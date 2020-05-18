Chiara Ferragni’s 2-Year-Old Son Has the Most Impressive (And Cutest) Sneaker Closet

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in Chiara Ferragni’s family. The Italian influencer and designer’s 2-year-old son takes after his mother with an impressive shoe closet.

For instance, little Leone’s style was put on display over the weekend on Ferragni’s Instagram where he was pictured wearing Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers on multiple occasions.

“The most stylish of the family,” she posted, with photos of her son in sneakers that many collectors scour the internet for.



Ferragni welcomed Leo, her first and only child, in March 2018 with husband Fedez, who is also a popular Italian rapper. And he has his own style influence on his son, with the two often wearing matching looks.

Earlier this month, the father-son duo were spotted in Milan wearing matching Nikes. But not just any Nike sneakers.

Fedez wore the limited NikeCraft Mars Yard Shoe 2.0 Tom Sachs Space Camp style, which originally retailed for $200 and is available on StockX now with a high bid of $4,500. Leo, on the other hand, opted for the sold-out toddler version, featuring the same maple and sport red upper but with a velcro strap.

In addition to the the highly-coveted kicks, Leo also sports sneaker classics such as the Converse All-Stars, Nike Cortez and Adidas Gazelle. The toddler is a Jordan Brand fan, too, choosing the mini version of Air Jordan 4s.