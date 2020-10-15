Cher Dazzles at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in Crystal Platforms & Minidress

Cher made a rare in-person appearance on Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and she didn’t disappoint. She was on hand to present Garth Brooks with the Icon Award, an honor she received in 2017.

For the occasion, Cher dazzled — literally — in a crystal-embellished ensemble. She wore a pair of towering platform Jimmy Choo sandals, detailed with sparkling gems, and a two-piece minidress. Her look was designed with dangling crystals, which hung from the shoulders and down the top’s lapels as well as on the matching skirt.

“The Icon Award was created a decade ago to honor those outstanding artists,” she said on stage. “Their passion for music has made them legends in their own time and that perfectly describes Garth [Brooks.] When I received my award in 2017, it was one of the greatest honors of my life. To know that I was receiving the same honor as Prince and Stevie Wonder just added to the thrill of it all.”

Other big winners at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards included Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

Post Malone nabbed nine Billboard Music Awards trophies, including Top Artist, and he accepted the title in a standout punk-inspired look. Eilish, meanwhile, stayed true to her signature style, wearing an oversized Gucci ensemble when she accepted the awards for Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is airing live sans audience from the Dolby Theater to celebrate the best in the music industry. Kelly Clarkson has returned to host the show for her third year in a row and Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations.

