Charlize Theron Wows in Fishnet and Houndstooth at Palm Springs International Film Festival

By Claudia Miller
Charlize Theron stole the show on the red carpet for the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Before the South African actress took home the International Star Award for her work in “Bombshell,” she arrived on the red carpet wearing a unique look from Dior’s pre-fall ’20 collection: The houndstooth midi-length pencil skirt and belted bodice featured a fishnet overlay with a high neck and long sleeves.

Her footwear, meanwhile, was a set of satin pumps with a thick straight strap across the toes and thin double straps around the ankle, selected by her stylist Leslie Fremar.

Charlize Theron in Dior at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jan, 2.
Theron wore the same set of heels with a little black Dior dress for the Dec. 10, 2019, premiere of “Bombshell,” in which she portrays former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Charlize Theron in a Dior outfit at the “Bombshell” premiere, Dec. 10.
Theron has been the face of Dior’s fragrance J’Adore since 2004 and also has appeared in advertisements and campaigns for the brand over the past 15-plus years.

Also in attendance at the festival was “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez, who turned heads in a Richard Quinn floral number with pink Casadei heels.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jan, 2.
