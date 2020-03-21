Charlize Theron is Simple and Chic in an All-Black Ensemble of North Face Puffer and Nike Sneakers

Like the rest of us during this time of stay-at-home mandates, Charlize Theron is making sure to stock up on the essentials. For her weekend grocery run in Los Angeles, the actress opted for a sleek athleisure-friendly, all-black ensemble. She wore a North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket with coordinating black leggings and accessorized with a North Face Active Trail baseball cap. As for footwear, she styled the look with a pair of Nike Tanjun sneakers in the Black/White colorway.

The shoes feature a lightweight mesh-like texture upper with a foam midsole and outer sole. The sneakers feature a lace-up front and the designer’s signature ‘swoosh’ logo on the outward-facing side of each shoe. These Nike shoes are available in nine different colorways and currently are on sale via Nike.com. They now retail for $52, down from an original price of $65.

From her red carpet looks to her street style sightings, the actress continuously masters and evolve her signature all-black ensemble. Last month, for the 2020 Oscars Awards on the red carpet, Theron showed off her sartorial range and stunned in this black Dior gown, which she paired with textured, strappy black sandals. On a more casual note, in April 2019, she was spotted in this black blazer and leather leggings look, which she styled with a shiny patent leather pair of Saint Laurent wrap-around boots.

With this sighting, Theron joins several street style stars who are avid wearers of Nike sneakers, including Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. Achieving a perfect balance of comfortable and effortlessly chic, discover some more sneaker options to try out this staple footwear silhouette.