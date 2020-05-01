Charlize Theron’s Python Leggings Have Racing Stripes That Match Her Tortoise Shell Nikes in the Chicest Way

Charlize Theron prepped for her grocery store run, taking all precautions possible.

The “Bombshell” star covered up in a face mask, hat, sunglasses and gloves. She went the relaxed athleisure route for the outing in a North Face puffer jacket and textured snakeskin cropped leggings.

Charlize Theron waits in line to enter a grocery store in Los Angeles, May 1. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

A closer look at Charlize Theron’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

On her feet, the actress added a unique pop of texture in curved Nike sneakers with a tortoise shell print across the Swoosh. The Joyride Dual Run sneakers come with tiny foam beads underfoot for ultimate cushioning with ventilated mesh for breathability. The style typically sells for $130 but is currently on sale at Nike.com for $93.

Charlize Theron goes grocery shopping in Los Angeles, May 1. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

A closer look at Charlize Theron’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Back in March, Theron ventured out for groceries in a similar ensemble that included a North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket with coordinating black leggings, accessorized with the brand’s Active Trail baseball cap. She finished the look off with of Nike Tanjun sneakers in the black/white colorway.

Charlize Theron out grocery shopping, March 21. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Theron has been the face of Dior’s fragrance J’Adore since 2004 and also has appeared in advertisements and campaigns for the brand over the past 15-plus years. When it comes to red carpet style, the Academy Award-winning star oftentimes chooses ensembles from Dior’s collections as well.

