Charlize Theron Glistens in Head-to-Heel Gold at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Charlize Theron was a winner at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night — and she looked the part with her head-to-heel gold ensemble.

The “Bombshell” actress arrived to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown with long sleeves, gold sequins throughout and a cut-out accent at the neck. She wore a headband to match the dress.

Charlize Theron in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On her feet, Theron, the recipient of the CDG’s Spotlight Award, wore gold sandals that showed off her dark red pedicure.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara also opted for sparkle, hitting the red carpet in a Christian Siriano pantsuit with silver stripes. Black sandals finished off her look.

Catherine O’Hara in Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Speaking to FN from the carpet, O’Hara said her favorite fashion moment on the show is from an as of yet released episode, the wedding episode. But her favorite shoes from the show have made several appearances.

“I had a great pair which I didn’t take because they’re too wild for me. I can’t carry off clothes that my character can,” O’Hara said. “There was a pair of shoes I wore a couple times in the season, and the heels looked like rat spines. They were the scariest, most amazing shoes.”

Elsewhere, Mindy Kaling wore a Salvador Perez dress with spiky blue heels and Neil Lane jewels. The “Office” alum wore served as host of the evening.

Mindy Kaling in Salvador Perez. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In advance of the night, Mary Ellen Fields was announced as the Distinguished Service Award winner, Michael Kaplan earned the Career Achievement Award and Adam McKay was made winner of the Distinguished Collaborator Award. (Theron’s award was also announced ahead of time.)

Emerging victorious in the film categories were “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” In terms of TV, “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Masked Singer,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Game of Thrones” all received trophies. See the full list of winners below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Knives Out” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Ellen Mirojnick

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Schitt’s Creek” – The Dress – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – It’s Comedy or Cabbage – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Game of Thrones” -The Iron Throne – Michele Clapton

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“The Masked Singer” Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off – Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker”, commercial – Christopher Lawrence

With contributions from Charlie Carballo

