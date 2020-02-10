Charlize Theron Wears All Black, Right Down to Her Pedicure, at the 2020 Oscars

Charlize Theron wore all black at the 2020 Academy Awards — including her nail polish.

The “Bombshell” actress arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a black gown with a peplum detail at the waist and a thigh-baring slit. The gown was designed by the Oscar winner’s go-to label: the French fashion house Christian Dior.

Charlize Theron in Dior at the 2020 Oscars CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A closer look at Charlize Theron’s shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For shoes, Theron chose a pair of strappy black sandals with a rounded toe and rope straps. On both her finger- and toenails, Theron wore black nail polish, taking the monochrome look to its extreme.

The A-lister added a bit of sparkle to her outfit with diamond jewels. On her neck, Theron wore a massive 20-plus carat marquise-cut diamond from Tiffany & Co. The marquise cut dates back to King Louis XV of France, as the style was reportedly introduced when the king asked a jeweler to design something resembling his mistress’ lips. Theron also sported multiple rings and stud earrings.

Charlize Theron in Dior at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The star is nominated for Best Actress tonight for her work in “Bombshell.” Fellow nominees include Cynthia Ervio (“Harriet”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”). Zellweger is the favorite to win this year’s Best Actress award.

