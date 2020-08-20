×
Charli XCX Elevates Her Sports Bra & Bike Shorts With Rare Nike Shox Sneakers

By Nikara Johns
Charli XCX
Charli XCX is spotted leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.
CREDIT: Mega

Charli XCX showed off her sneaker game on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The singer was seen leaving a gym, wearing a Nike workout ensemble that included a rare pair of Nike kicks.

Charli XCX chose Nike’s Comme des Garçons collaboration shoes, which originally released in June 2019. She paired the now sold-out white sneakers with a Swoosh sports bra and Nike biker shorts, and she accessorized with a pink ball cap, face mask and plastic gloves.

Charli XCX
Charli XCX wears a Nike workout ensemble while in L.A.
CREDIT: Mega

The Nike Shox TL Comme des Garçons first retailed for $350 and is now available on StockX for the lowest ask of $689.

Nike Shox Comme des Garcons
Nike Shox TL Comme des Garçons released in June 2019.
CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The shoes, which debuted at Comme des Garçons spring ’19 Paris Fashion runway show, were a snag for any sneakerhead as the Nike Shox silhouette saw a reinterpretation. Designed with an all white-upper, the shoes feature tonal mesh overlays that are frayed around the seams and Swoosh. The style came with a removable chain, which Charli XCX went without for her outing.

Charli XCX
Charli XCX is sporting sold-out Nike x Commes des Garçons sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega

Like Charli XCX, many celebrities are forgoing statement-making street style this summer, with the majority favoring comfortable, work-out ready looks. With nowhere to go, heels have certainly taken a backseat to sneakers.

In addition to Nike, New Balance is seeing a lot of love from stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Zoe Kravitz and Eva Longoria. Brands such as Veja, Adidas and Salomon have also been a go-to for celebs working out or just looking for a comfortable shoe to walk in.

According to retailers, Hoka One One and On are among the most sought-after sneakers. Independent stores are seeing this business explode and grab market share from sport-inspired looks from core comfort names.

If you’re inspired by Charli XCX’s Nike Shox TL Comme des Garçons, shop similar styles below.

Nike Shox Nova 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Nike Shox Nova 2, $150.

 

Nike shox Wmns Shox TL 'Chrome'
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

To Buy: Nike Shox TL Chrome, $135.

Nike shox Enigma 9000
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Shox Enigma 9000, $87.

