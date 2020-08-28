Charli XCX Nails Pajama Inspo With These Nikes That Have a ’90s Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli XCX knows how to follow trends. Sporting a pinstriped pajama set, the American singer wore a cropped white tank top and trendy white Nike Air Max kicks while out in Los Angelas.

Charli XCX CREDIT: Mega She paired the chic button-up pajama set with square black sunglasses and layered silver chain necklaces. The 28-year-old elevated the outfit with a black leather envelope purse and a white face mask.

The pajama look is in, thanks to months of self-isolation and an increase in production of loungewear. Charli XCX isn’t the first celebrity to wear her lounge clothes out of the house, as Kourtney Kardashian recently work a blue silk pajama set to dinner and Jennifer Gardner wore her printed pajama pants to run errands.

Charli XCX CREDIT: Mega Charli XCX’s Nike Air Max shoes feature a ‘90s twist with air cushioning for all-day comfort. The solid-rubber waffle outsole adds traction and durability to the sneakers and includes flex grooves that bend with your foot.

The Nike Air Max 90s are a celeb-favorite with personalities such as model Emily Ratajkowski to singer John Mayer incorporating them into their off-duty looks.

Charli XCX is pretty on-trend when it comes to her sneaker game; earlier this month she wore head-to-toe Nike look with a pair of shoes from the Nike Comme des Garçons collaboration.

