Charli XCX Gives a Billowing Dress an Unmissable Twist With Raw-Edge Chunky Sneakers

Charli XCX ventured out in Los Angeles yesterday with a pep in her step thanks to her wild sneakers.

The “Boom Clap” songstress headed to a local store to get a few pieces of artwork framed and selected a standout ensemble for the outing. Matched to a cloud-inspired face mask, the 27-year-old wore a flowy, navy wrap dress that hit above the ankles with a high-slit finish.

The feminine silhouette of her dress countered her choice of footwear. Her unmissable raw-edge style comes from hit Japanese brand Comme des Garçons’ collaboration with Nike. The Shox TL “White” iteration includes a visible multi-column Shox system with logos from both brands strewn across the uppers and tongue.

Originally retailing for $350 when they debuted in June 2019, the Comme des Garçons x Nike sneakers now resell for upwards of $695 to $1,500 on StockX and range in the resale price of $665 to $100 courtesy of GOAT.

Comme des Garçons has been a longtime collaborator with Nike for almost two decades, putting an avant-garde twist on the brand’s most popular kicks. The brand’s designer Rei Kawakubo debuted the chunky Shox silhouette during Paris Fashion Week for the spring ’19 season wrapped in chains. Displayed in both black and white colorways, the sneakers were matched to everything from sheer gowns with extra-long sleeves to newspaper-inspired designs and prints.

As for Charli XCX herself, the singer also is known for her own standout fashion choices and ensembles both on and off stage. You can find the British native in pieces from brands that too lean towards bold designs such as Fendi, Viktor & Rolf, Erdem and Vivienne Westwood amongst others. For footwear, the songwriter sports strappy sandals and stilettos for her red carpet appearances and more often than not chooses heels for her off-duty ensembles as well.

