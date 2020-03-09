Céline Dion Blooms in Spring Florals and White Thigh-High Boots

Céline Dion is celebrating spring’s imminent arrival by breaking out her prettiest florals.

Holding a bouquet of pink flowers, the “Courage” artist was spotted yesterday on the streets of New York wearing a fresh-off-the-runway look from Oscar de la Renta’s fall ’20 show that debuted during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10. Her ensemble included a white flower-embellished knit sweater and a pink voluminous pleated skirt adorned with a dramatic floral print. She also chose Lauren Addison pearl earrings that sell for $5,300.

Céline Dion outside her hotel in New York, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Céline Dion’s white boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The hem of the skirt featured a high-low lift, revealing Dion’s smooth suede boots. The white over-the-knee pair was perched on a tall heel and detailed with a sharply pointed toe.

On the runway, Oscar de la Renta matched the look with a very different boot as the styling was for fall. The model walked the runway in a set of black leather chunky-sole slouch boots that hit thigh-high.

A model on the catwalk at the Oscar de la Renta show, fall ’20. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Dion is ahead of the curve when it comes to the current hot-pink trend. In addition to her ensemble yesterday, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer wore two other pink-centric outfits while in New York, including pieces from Peter Do, Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada.

Céline Dion wears a hot-pink look courtesy of Peter Do’s fall ’20 collection, March 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Céline Dion leaves her concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 6. CREDIT: Splash News

