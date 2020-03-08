Celine Dion Wears a Hot Pink Pleated Skirt With Pants

Surrounded by security and adoring fans, Celine Dion made waves on the streets of New York City yesterday as she stepped out in a bold hot pink ensemble.

The legendary Canadian songstress modeled a look from Peter Do’s fall ‘20 collection including a silk blouse with a matching coat draped around her shoulders and a pleated skirt over flared trousers. Beyoncé, Solange and Zendaya are also known fans of the Brooklyn-based, Vietnamese-born designer’s work.

Celine Dion wearing a hot pink look courtesy of Peter Do’s fall ‘20 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 51-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” singer carried a shiny bright pink calfskin leather Balenciaga top handle bag featuring an hourglass shape with a curved bottom. The small purse retails for $1,690. She also wore a skinny silver belt, a pair of round Kate Young for Tura sunglasses with clear rims and diamond stud earrings. On her feet, she sported pointy black patent leather pumps.

Celine Dion also carried a bright pink calfskin Balenciaga top handle bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion was spotted in the look prior to her show at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the latest stop on her “Courage” world tour. This week, she made headlines for her reaction to a fan performing her iconic song “I Surrender.” The moment, which showed the Grammy-winning artist fist bump aspiring singer Frieda Solomon, went viral.

