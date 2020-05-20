Céline Dion Has a Flawless Stride in Soaring YSL Platform Pumps & Matching Skinny Jeans

Céline Dion has a flawless stride — even when she’s clad in soaring heels.

On Instagram today, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 52, offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a studio session for the making of “Courage.” In the video, Dion wore a sold-out Elisabetta Franchi fall ’17 floral crop sweater, which she teamed with blush-colored skinny jeans.

But the real kicker was the A-lister’s footwear. On her feet, Dion sported soaring Yves Saint Laurent Janis pumps with a 5-inch heel. The heels have a patent leather upper with a pointed toe and a leather lining. A platform at the base of the shoes offered a bit of additional stability. Although the heels are no longer available for purchase at retail, they can be shopped on Therealreal.com for about $200.

Yves Saint Laurent Janis platform pump. CREDIT: Courtesy

Dion completed her look with an oversize jacket that appeared to be made of fur, which she slung off for a portion of the recording session. The “Because You Loved Me” songstress wore her hair pulled back in an updo.

When it comes to her typical style, Dion is known for favoring bold looks, choosing bright colors, unconventional silhouettes and eye-catching patterns. The “I Drove All Night” chanteuse often makes appearances at haute couture shows for labels such as Valentino, Alexandre Vauthier and Schiaparelli. In recent months, she has been spotted in wares from designer brands such as Max Mara, Michael Kors, Prada and Balenciaga.

Click through the gallery to see more of Céline Dion’s bold fashion moments over the years.