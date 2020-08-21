Celine Dion’s Understated Look Shows Off a Different Side of Her Style

Céline Dion got back to nature to show off a simple and seasonally-appropriate ensemble on Friday in an Instagram post. The singer wore a colorful, graphic-printed midi skirt with an oversized white tee shirt. The artist paired the casual separates with a pair of classic black rain boots while strolling on the grass and posed alongside a row of vineyard trees.

Throughout the photo series, the black patent boots appear to have a knee-high silhouette with a short block heel and buckle detailing along the side. Known for her eye-catching outfits and statement accent pieces, this understated look shows off a different side of Dion’s style. And this range further proves her sartorial prowess. However, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has long confirmed her love for patent leather pieces.

In a promotional YouTube video for her album, “Courage,” she adorned a full ensemble in the shiny textile.

Dion wore a black, high-neck latex dress. It featured a high-neck and knee-length silhouette. She styled the statement piece with a pair of towering black stiletto heels.

Similarly, earlier this year in March, “The Power of Love” singer wore another leather-focused look and coordinated a black leather scarf top, a gold-striped metallic skirt, and a pair of heeled black leather boots.

Whether she opts for one of her go-to bolder or a more laidback outfit, we know that the star will uphold her style icon status no matter what pieces she chooses next.

