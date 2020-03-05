Sign up for our newsletter today!

Celine Dion Blesses Us With Another Memorable Look, This Time In Leather and Sequins

By Claudia Miller
Céline Dion’s bold style is a gift that keeps on giving.

Last night the “Courage” songstress stepped out for a ballet performance in New York in a $6,900 black and gold pleated sequin skirt from Proenza Schouler with a matching $1,890 leather scarf top from the brand. She topped off the look with sleek leather opera gloves and a shimmering gold clutch.

Dion continued the leather theme down to her pointed-toe patent boots. The style features a flat sole but has a tall block heel and a side zip opening.

Dion stepped out just yesterday in another eye-catching blue and white floral ensemble from Richard Quinn’s Moncler Genius collaboration. She tucked the foot of her tights into Gianvito Rossi “Gianvito” white pumps with a stiletto heel of just over four inches. Complete with a pointed toe and low-cut vamp and topline, the shoe retails for $640 at Mytheresa.com.

Céline Dion in Moncler x Richard Quinn in New York, March 3.
While Dion’s footwear collection includes endless designer labels, we found a way for you to shop her sleek leather boots for less.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Kervana Boots, $125-$250

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Mella Booties, $133 was $199

To Buy: 42 Gold Kolby Boots, $140 was $185

