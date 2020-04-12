Céline Dion’s Trendy Thong Sandals & Plaid Dress Look So Chic for Easter

Easter may look a little different this year, but Céline Dion is still celebrating in style.

The chanteuse posted an image to her Instagram page this morning showing off a chic ensemble. Dion wore a plaid midi dress with a tie detail at the waist.

For footwear, the “Taking Chances” singer selected a pair of flat brown thong sandals that appeared to be fabricated from leather.

“As we all spend this #EasterSunday at home, now more than ever, I want to wish you and your loved ones the very best of health… let’s take care of each other ☀️🐰 -Love, Celine xx…,” Dion captioned her Instagram post, which has received over 116,000 likes within four hours.

The thong sandal has often been considered a fashion no-no, relegated to the beach or nail salon. However, the past few years have seen a revitalization of the silhouette, thanks to fashion designers as well as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes. Sleek styles with narrow straps — and in some cases, high heels — have become “It” girl fashion favorites.

Kim Kardashian wearing heeled Yeezy thong sandals in June. CREDIT: Splash News

Chrissy Teigen wears thong sandals to grocery shop with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Aug. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Over the years, Dion has become known for her bold, trend-forward sense of fashion, often sporting fierce couture looks. So, it’s no surprise that she would put a fashionable take on the flip-flop trend.

Below, we’ve rounded up some accessibly priced thong sandals that offer a similar look to the ones chosen by Dion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Essentials Sal Thong Sandal, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Beek Seabird Flip Flop, $83 to $159.

CREDIT: Courtesy of farfetch

To Buy: Studio Amelia Flat Flip-Flop Sandals, $181 (was $241).

