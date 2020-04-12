Re-route my subscription: Click here

Céline Dion’s Trendy Thong Sandals & Plaid Dress Look So Chic for Easter

By Ella Chochrek
Easter may look a little different this year, but Céline Dion is still celebrating in style.

The chanteuse posted an image to her Instagram page this morning showing off a chic ensemble. Dion wore a plaid midi dress with a tie detail at the waist.

For footwear, the “Taking Chances” singer selected a pair of flat brown thong sandals that appeared to be fabricated from leather.

“As we all spend this #EasterSunday at home, now more than ever, I want to wish you and your loved ones the very best of health… let’s take care of each other ☀️🐰 -Love, Celine xx…,” Dion captioned her Instagram post, which has received over 116,000 likes within four hours.

The thong sandal has often been considered a fashion no-no, relegated to the beach or nail salon. However, the past few years have seen a revitalization of the silhouette, thanks to fashion designers as well as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes. Sleek styles with narrow straps — and in some cases, high heels — have become “It” girl fashion favorites.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the back door of a restaurant in LA with her sister Khloe.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5096577 070619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Lies Angeles / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian wearing heeled Yeezy thong sandals in June.
CREDIT: Splash News
Chrissy Teigen , ancient greek sandals, frame jumpsuit, tan boiler suit, thong sandals, luna, tucker and tate boots, silver boots, and her daughter Luna go grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old model is wearing brown/beige overalls. 13 Jan 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen And Luna. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA584489_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen wears thong sandals to grocery shop with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
Katie Holmes, striped dress, chanel purse, heeled flip-flops, thong sandals, gianvito rossi shoes, nyc street style, celebrity style, jean jacket, seen after alleged cheating by boyfriend Jamie Foxx in New York CityPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5109825 180819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Aug. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News

Over the years, Dion has become known for her bold, trend-forward sense of fashion, often sporting fierce couture looks. So, it’s no surprise that she would put a fashionable take on the flip-flop trend.

Below, we’ve rounded up some accessibly priced thong sandals that offer a similar look to the ones chosen by Dion.

Amazon Essentials
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Essentials Sal Thong Sandal, $13.

Beek
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Beek Seabird Flip Flop, $83 to $159.

Studio Amelia
CREDIT: Courtesy of farfetch

To Buy: Studio Amelia Flat Flip-Flop Sandals, $181 (was $241).

Click through the gallery for a look at more of Céline Dion’s best style moments.

