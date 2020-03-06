Of Course Céline Dion’s Version of Athleisure Includes Prada, Gucci and Baleciaga

While Céline Dion is known for her bold style, last night’s look could be her wildest to date. At least, as far as athleisure is concerned.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer left Barclays Center after her concert in an outfit that could have been right off the set of a sci-fi movie — if not right off the runway. Her look’s boldy oversize silhouette, dramatically boxy shape and neon bright hue seemed both utilitarian and futuristic all at once. And though the ensemble diverged from the star’s penchant for stilettos and haute couture, it surely commanded attention — from her Prada fall ’18 sleeveless vest and matching reflective pants all the way down to her Balenciaga-branded socks.

Celine Dion leaves her concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Céline Dion’s bright pink footwear. CREDIT: Spalsh News

Dion continued the bright theme of her look down to her shoes, wearing hot pink sneakers with a smooth finish and a chunky sole. Completing a trifecta of luxury labels in one outfit, the sneakers were Gucci’s Rhyton silhouette that feature black laces and a white textured outsole; the style is available at Brownsfashion.com for $703 with similar colorways retailing for $890 at Mytheresa.com.

On the runways in Milan in February 2018, Dion’s vest was styled quite differently with a coordinating bucket hat, toeless black socks and standout orange heeled sandals.

Model on the runway for Prada fall ’18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

