Céline Dion Glistens in a Pink Minidress and Soaring Heels in Throwback Video

Céline Dion is throwing things back.

The French-Canadian singer, 52, today shared a video on Instagram of herself performing on her “Taking Chances” tour in order to promote the 10th anniversary of the “Taking Chances World Tour: The Concert DVD.”

In the clip, Dion can be seen in a hot pink minidress with a strapless neckline and sparkling accents throughout the bodice. The dress comes teamed with soaring strappy metallic heels. The “All By Myself” hit maker accessorized the glamorous look with cuff bracelets on both wrists and wore her hair down in loose waves.

“We’re celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the ‘Taking Chances World Tour: The Concert DVD’ by singing and dancing through the show, filmed live in Boston!” Dion captioned her video. “Watch the full video performances of ‘I Drove All Night’, ‘The Power of Love’, and ‘Taking Chances’ .”

In recent years, Dion has become well-known for her over-the-top style, often stepping out in head-to-toe couture. Over the past few months, she has worn bold ensembles from top brands such as Max Mara, Oscar de la Renta and Balenciaga. The “My Heart Will Go On” chanteuse is willing to experiment with wild silhouettes and eye-catching colors.

Dion shared additional images from the “Taking Chances” world tour to her Instagram account on May 5. In addition to the hot pink dress and silver heels combo, she also can be seen in white cut-out boots with a matching dress as well as red trousers with black suspenders.

