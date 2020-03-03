Sign up for our newsletter today!

Céline Dion Makes a Statement in Graphic Florals With a Patterned Coat & Tights to Match

By Ella Chochrek
Céline Dion is known for her statement-making style, and she did not hold back with her latest look.

The 51-year-old pop star hit the streets of New York today ahead of a performance this evening wearing graphic florals in white, black and baby blue. Dion was clad in a collared coat with sparkling embellishment and tights to match.

Céline Dion in 8 Moncler Richard Quinn in New York, March 3.
CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister’s bold look was an 8 Moncler Richard Quinn design. The ensemble was shown at the Moncler Genius fall ’20 show in Milan last month.

Moncler x Richard Quinn, celine dion, runway, mfw
8 Moncler Richard Quinn, as seen on Céline Dion.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To accent the eye-catching outfit, Dion went with white and black accessories. She chose Féroce’s Emerald sunglasses ($110 on the brand’s site) as well as a croc-embossed leather bag from Marge Sherwood, which comes with a 24-karat gold-plated handle and has a square shape; it sells for $465 on Modaoperandi.com.

Céline Dion in 8 Moncler Richard Quinn in New York, March 3.
CREDIT: Splash News
Céline Dion, gianvito rossi, white pumps, street style, celebrity fashion, moncler x richard quinn tights,
A closer look at Céline Dion’s Gianvito Rossi heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the songstress went with a pair of white pumps from Gianvito Rossi, opting for the brand’s “Gianvito” silhouette. The style has a stiletto heel of just over 4 inches, a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp and topline. Mytheresa.com has the shoes in stock for $640.

Buy: Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps $640
Buy it

While she initially arose to fame in the ’80s, Dion has enjoyed a renewed reputation as a style icon over the past few years, frequently stepping out in over-the-top outfits including straight-off-the runway couture.

Although many of Dion’s sartorial choices come at a sky-high price tag, we’ve rounded up some more accessibly priced white pumps to help you get her shoe look without breaking the bank.
DSW, Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pump, $90.

Steve Madden, white pumps

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $41 to $184.

Sam Edelman Hazel

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $130.

