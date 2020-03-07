Sign up for our newsletter today!

Celine Dion Styles Michael Kors Ensemble with On-Trend Knee-High Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Celine Dion looks stylish while posing in a Michael Kors outfit in New York CityPictured: Celine DionRef: SPL5154471 050320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Celine Dion is known for her bold, elegant and impeccably-chic outfit choices. Once again, while in New York City, the singer mastered urban daytime style in this full plaid ensemble.

Celine Dion looks stylish while posing in a Michael Kors outfit in New York City Pictured: Celine Dion Ref: SPL5154471 050320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

She wore a Michael Kors cape-blazer dress with a coordinating beret hat and a cognac leather belt. The dress features a double-breasted button detailing along the front with criss-cross detail on the neckline and cape-style sleeves. The piece has pockets along the hipline, is a mini-length and features an earth-tone plaid print throughout. The belt works to cinch the star’s waist and matches with the light neutral color palette.

Celine Dion looks stylish while posing in a Michael Kors outfit in New York CityPictured: Celine Dion Ref: SPL5154471 050320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Here’s a close-up of the boots.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Dion balances the short dress with a pair of knee-high boots. The shoes have a block heel, rounded toe and appear to be made out of leather. They feature a leather-looking strap along the front with a silver chain wrapped underneath the sole of the shoe.

This one of Dion’s various noteworthy looks that she has worn so far while out in the Big Apple. On March 4, she wore similar boots from Gianvito Rossi with a Proenza Schouler ensemble, featuring a leather turtleneck top and metallic maxi skirt. Yesterday, she arguably wore her boldest look of the week yet, styling a pair of Gucci Rython sneakers with a matching hot pink Prada ensemble.

As one of the hottest trends of the season, this street style star’s avid sightings in the shoe confirm that the knee-high boot trend is not slowing down anytime soon. To recreate the aesthetic, shop similar boot styles, below.

Loeffler-Randall-Knee-Boot

Buy: BUY NOW: $650
Buy it

Seychelles-Tall-Boot

Buy: BUY NOW: $198
Buy it

Naturalizer-Knee-High-Boot

Buy: BUY NOW: $115
Buy it

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad