Céline Dion’s Version of Shearling Winter Boots Have a 5-Inch Heel

Céline Dion’s collection of unbeatable footwear never stops growing.
The “Lying Down” songstress posed in front of a mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma while on her Courage World Tour. The Canadian native layered a Ralph Lauren turtleneck under a $3,690 Max Mara teddy coat and Mother jeans, styled with a Celine bag.
On her feet, she went winter-chic in a set of 5-inch slanted heeled booties from Jimmy Choo. The black leather and suede Madyn lace-up boots feature a square toe with a shearling front trim; they are available to shop now for $1,575 at farfetch.com.
In addition to her fuzzy boots, Dion’s collection of can’t-miss footwear includes custom-made fire boots by Toronto-based set designer Caitlin Doherty, turquoise croc-embossed boots by Max Mara and black leather peep-toe boots with a visible bright blue insole.
