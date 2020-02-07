Céline Dion’s Version of Shearling Winter Boots Have a 5-Inch Heel

Céline Dion’s collection of unbeatable footwear never stops growing.

The “Lying Down” songstress posed in front of a mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma while on her Courage World Tour. The Canadian native layered a Ralph Lauren turtleneck under a $3,690 Max Mara teddy coat and Mother jeans, styled with a Celine bag.

On her feet, she went winter-chic in a set of 5-inch slanted heeled booties from Jimmy Choo. The black leather and suede Madyn lace-up boots feature a square toe with a shearling front trim; they are available to shop now for $1,575 at farfetch.com.

Jimmy Choo Madyn lace-up boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

In addition to her fuzzy boots, Dion’s collection of can’t-miss footwear includes custom-made fire boots by Toronto-based set designer Caitlin Doherty, turquoise croc-embossed boots by Max Mara and black leather peep-toe boots with a visible bright blue insole.

Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit in New York, Nov. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Céline Dion wears a black Schiaparelli halter dress with matching open-toe booties, July 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

