Céline Dion’s Version of Shearling Winter Boots Have a 5-Inch Heel

By Claudia Miller
celine-dion-tour
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion’s collection of unbeatable footwear never stops growing.

The “Lying Down” songstress posed in front of a mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma while on her Courage World Tour. The Canadian native layered a Ralph Lauren turtleneck under a $3,690 Max Mara teddy coat and Mother jeans, styled with a Celine bag.

On her feet, she went winter-chic in a set of 5-inch slanted heeled booties from Jimmy Choo. The black leather and suede Madyn lace-up boots feature a square toe with a shearling front trim; they are available to shop now for $1,575 at farfetch.com.

jimmy choo, madyn, shearling boots, lace-up boots, furry
Jimmy Choo Madyn lace-up boots.
CREDIT: Farfetch.com

In addition to her fuzzy boots, Dion’s collection of can’t-miss footwear includes custom-made fire boots by Toronto-based set designer Caitlin Doherty, turquoise croc-embossed boots by Max Mara and black leather peep-toe boots with a visible bright blue insole.

Celine Dion, max mara, fall 2019, thigh-high boots, croc-print boots, bum bag, teddy coat, miniskirt, tights, nyc, street style, celebrity style, turquoise, Celine Dion out and about, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Max Mara Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113148bc
Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit in New York, Nov. 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
celine dion, Schiaparelli show, paris haute couture fashion week
Céline Dion wears a black Schiaparelli halter dress with matching open-toe booties, July 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Celine Dion’s best shoe moments.

