Céline Dion Gives Skinny Jeans the Pop Star Treatment With Thigh-Highs & a Dramatic, Floor-Skimming Coat

It seems that Céline Dion always manages to turn the streets into her runway.

Case in point? While out in New York on Saturday ahead of a concert, the Canadian songstress sported a Brandon Maxwell outfit with plenty of flair. Dion wore a coat and skinny jeans from the brand’s pre-fall ’20 collection. The jeans were relatively simple, and the coat was anything but, with a sweeping floor-length train and belted waist.

Céline Dion in Brandon Maxwell pre-fall ’20 in New York on Feb. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Dion kept the drama going with her footwear, selecting black over-the-knee boots with a slim stiletto heel and pointed toe. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede.

A close-up look at Dion’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star completed her look with tinted sunglasses and a black leather handbag.

Related Balenciaga's Models Walked in Water Socks on a Flooded Runway for Fall 2020 Hailey Baldwin's All-Leather Look and Barbie Pink Pumps Will Have You Doing a Double Take Bella Hadid Had Her Own Netflix 'Cheer' Section at Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2020 Runway Show

Following her performance, Dion hit the streets of New York in a decidedly more casual ensemble. The “My Heart Will Go On” hit maker wore a color-blocked Balenciaga jacket with neon accents, layered over a black-and-white pair of track pants.

Céline Dion in Balenciaga in New York on Feb. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the chanteuse wore Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, the silhouette that many credit with having launched the “dad” shoe trend. Dion chose a white pair with all-over logo detailing in black. The shoes are no longer available at retail, but they are trading on StockX.com for as little as $868, below the $995 retail price tag.

If you like the look of Dion’s over-the-knee boots, consider purchasing one of the options below.

To Buy: Journee Collection Maya Thigh-High Boot, $70.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry King Over the Knee Boot, $70 (was $90).

To Buy: Shoe N Tale Suede Boots, $45.

Flip through the gallery to see Céline Dion’s best style moments of 2019.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Céline Dion’s Version of Shearling Winter Boots Have a 5-Inch Heel

Céline Dion Performs in Towering Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit

Celine Dion Wears a Striking Holiday Ensemble With Red Velvet, 5-Inch Heels