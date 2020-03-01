Sign up for our newsletter today!

Céline Dion Gives Skinny Jeans the Pop Star Treatment With Thigh-Highs & a Dramatic, Floor-Skimming Coat

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Celine Dion
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion: November 2019
View Gallery 26 Images

It seems that Céline Dion always manages to turn the streets into her runway.

Case in point? While out in New York on Saturday ahead of a concert, the Canadian songstress sported a Brandon Maxwell outfit with plenty of flair. Dion wore a coat and skinny jeans from the brand’s pre-fall ’20 collection. The jeans were relatively simple, and the coat was anything but, with a sweeping floor-length train and belted waist.

Celine Dion , brandon maxwell pre fall 2020, skinny jeans, thigh-high boots, black purse, turns the streets of NY into her own private runway in New York.Pictured: Celine DionRef: SPL5153048 290220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Céline Dion in Brandon Maxwell pre-fall ’20 in New York on Feb. 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

Dion kept the drama going with her footwear, selecting black over-the-knee boots with a slim stiletto heel and pointed toe. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Céline Dion, black thigh high boots, street style, nyc, february 2020
A close-up look at Dion’s black boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star completed her look with tinted sunglasses and a black leather handbag.

Related

Balenciaga's Models Walked in Water Socks on a Flooded Runway for Fall 2020

Hailey Baldwin's All-Leather Look and Barbie Pink Pumps Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Bella Hadid Had Her Own Netflix 'Cheer' Section at Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2020 Runway Show

Following her performance, Dion hit the streets of New York in a decidedly more casual ensemble. The “My Heart Will Go On” hit maker wore a color-blocked Balenciaga jacket with neon accents, layered over a black-and-white pair of track pants.

Celine Dion , balenciaga track suit, balenciaga triple s sneakers, was spotted looking youthful in a Neon Balenciaga Windbreaker as she headed back to her hotel following her 2nd NYC Concert. She wore head to toe Balenciaga, opting for a sporty look with the Men's jacket, and joggers with a chunky white trainer. She casually posed in an outdoor chair in the Hotel Garden, looking half her age.Pictured: Celine DionRef: SPL5153047 010320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Céline Dion in Balenciaga in New York on Feb. 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the chanteuse wore Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, the silhouette that many credit with having launched the “dad” shoe trend. Dion chose a white pair with all-over logo detailing in black. The shoes are no longer available at retail, but they are trading on StockX.com for as little as $868, below the $995 retail price tag.

If you like the look of Dion’s over-the-knee boots, consider purchasing one of the options below.

Journee Collection, black boots

To Buy: Journee Collection Maya Thigh-High Boot, $70.

Chinese Laundry, black boots

To Buy: Chinese Laundry King Over the Knee Boot, $70 (was $90).

Shoe N Tale

To Buy: Shoe N Tale Suede Boots, $45.

Flip through the gallery to see Céline Dion’s best style moments of 2019.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

Céline Dion’s Version of Shearling Winter Boots Have a 5-Inch Heel

Céline Dion Performs in Towering Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit

Celine Dion Wears a Striking Holiday Ensemble With Red Velvet, 5-Inch Heels

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad