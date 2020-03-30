Happy Birthday, Céline Dion: See Her Wildest Looks of 2020 So Far

While we may be only three months into 2020, Céline Dion already is having one of her boldest style years to date.

Today, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer turns 52 years old, but her style couldn’t be more new age. The Canadian star favors unique outfits and pops of bright color in every ensemble from designer gowns to futuristic takes on athleisure. To celebrate her big day, FN rounded up her wildest looks thus far in the new decade.

Between performances in New York and New Jersey during her “Courage” world tour in March, the songstress stepped out in a series of unmissable ensembles, including a $4,900 fur-trimmed puffer coat with a matching ankle-length skirt from Thome Browne over a white Balenciaga hoodie. She matched the color of her sweatshirt to the shade of her bright Alexander McQueen booties; the chunky sole Chelsea pair is currently on sale for $390 instead of its original ticketed price of $650 at Farfetch.com

Céline Dion leaves her concert in New Jersey, March 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Céline Dion’s white boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier in the day before her concert, Dion stepped out of her hotel in a fresh-off-the-runway Oscar de la Renta look. She layered a chunky knit sweater over a floral voluminous dress, both matched to over-the-knee white suede boots.

Celine Dion outside her hotel in New York, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Céline Dion’s white boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She kept up the pink motif from her previous two ensembles. The first was a four-piece set from Peter Do’s fall ’20 collection, matching a blazer-style jacket to a button-down blouse and a pleated skirt worn over a pair of pants. From under the hem of her longer trousers peeped out a pair of pointed black booties.

Celine Dion wearing a hot pink look courtesy of Peter Do’s fall 2020 collection, March 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion went with a similar shade of trending hot pink in an athleisure-chic ensemble after her show at Barclays Center. Though the ensemble diverged from the star’s penchant for stilettos and haute couture, it surely commanded attention — from her Prada fall ’18 sleeveless vest and matching reflective pants all the way down to her Balenciaga logo socks. She finished off the ensemble with yet another high-fashion label in Gucci’s bright pink Rhyton sneakers; the style is available at Brownsfashion.com for $703 with similar colorways retailing for $890 at Mytheresa.com

Celine Dion leaves her concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 6. CREDIT: Splash News

Just a day before, Dion impressed crowds outside her hotel in her Michael Kors Collection cape-blazer dress with a coordinating plaid hat and a cognac leather belt. She balanced the shorter hem with knee-high black leather block-heel boots.

Céline Dion leaves her hotel in New York, March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In one of her most show-stopping ensembles of all time, the singer donned a full floral set from Richard Quinn’s Moncler Genius fall ’20 collaboration. The textured flowers of the coat blended right into matching patterned tights topped off with white pumps from Gianvito Rossi, opting for the brand’s “Gianvito” silhouette; the 4-inch heels are currently available at Mytheresa.com for $640.

Céline Dion in Moncler x Richard Quinn in New York, March 3. CREDIT: Splash News

As she first arrived in New York in February, she gave skinny jeans a pop star-level treatment; her light wash denim pants stepped out from underneath her sweeping floor-length coat, both from Brandon Maxwell’s pre-fall ’20 collection. Her sold-out Jimmy Choo April boots sealed the outfit together along with her leather Fendi bag.

Céline Dion in Brandon Maxwell pre-fall ’20 in New York, Feb. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Check out the gallery to even more of Céline Dion’s top style moments from previous years.