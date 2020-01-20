How to Style the Square Toe Trend According to Your Favorite Celebs

Square toe shoes are having a major moment in fashion.

Previously considered a fashion faux pas, the square toe has become a celebrity favorite thanks to the ongoing ’90s craze. Stars such as Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted out and about wearing the controversial shoe.

Even as seasons change and temperatures drop, the trend continues to have a strong presence in fashion. Although controversial, the square toe can be an instant pick-me-up for your winter wardrobe. FN has rounded up a few tips on how you can pull off the square toe shoe trend according to your favorite celebrities.

Pair It With A Puffer

Dua Lipa leaves the set of “Good Morning America” in New York in December. CREDIT: Splash News

Puffer season is upon us, and that’s why Dua Lipa’s decision to pair the jacket with a square toe is major. The “New Rules” singer shows that simplicity is key when working with exaggerated silhouettes. Above, Lipa was pictured leaving “Good Morning America” in Lane Black Boots from Alexander Wang, a Marc Jacobs pink puffer jacket and a pair of black baggy jeans. To top it all off, the singer towed a black leather purse from Alexander Wang.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Go Minimalist

Kendall Jenner wears head-to-toe leather in New York, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

Kendall Jenner nailed the square toe trend while out to dinner with Gigi Hadid in New York this fall. Just like Dua Lipa, the key to why Jenner’s look is so chic is a simple color palette. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star paired her Céline square toe shoes with a buttery olive leather coat, black pants and a khaki Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Accessories bag.

If you’re looking to be a little daring, try opting for a square toe shoe with a pattern like Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted a few times in these knee-high zebra-print boots from Khaite.

Katie Holmes wearing boots by Khaite. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ultra-trendy boots are currently available on Farfetch.com for $1,800.

To tame the wild shoes, go for a simple black ensemble. For this year’s Jingle Ball Holmes paired her Khaite boots with a black cut-out shirt and leather culottes.

Pro tip: if you’re looking for a little edge, lean towards leather. By going monochrome, both Jenner and Holmes show us that ladies and leather is no longer considered a tacky trend.

Power Up

Emily Ratajkowski in square toe shoes. CREDIT: Splash

Balance out the extreme silhouette of the square toe with a blazer. Above, Emily Ratajkowski gives us a chic update to this totally ’90s look. The model pulled off the square toe trend with a pair of black boots from the Kiev-based label Bevza, a plaid XXL blazer, a Maryam Nassir Zadeh belt and jeans while out and about in New York.

Ratajkowski’s square toe sock boots are available on Net-a-Porter for $425.

