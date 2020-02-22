Celebrity Kids Who Share The Red Carpet With Their Famous Parents

While some celebrities prefer to keep their family life totally under wraps, others have taken to the red carpet with their kids. Here, we rounded up some of the famous faces that have made public appearances with their children.
Just last month, Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis attended the premiere of her new Amazon Original film “Troop Zero” with her 8-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon.
While the 54-year-old donned strappy metallic sandals and black leather pants, her mini-me rocked a red blazer featuring black lapels over a glittery black shirt, black tracks pants and chunky-heeled lace-up boots. She pulled her look together with a blue chain-strap bag.
Last summer, in July, Blue Ivy Carter walked the red carpet at the L.A. world premiere of “The Lion King” with mom Beyoncé. The duo sported coordinating ensembles featuring crystal embellishments for the special occasion. The 8-year-old (then 7) wore a black blazer with decorated shoulders over a white button-up shirt, black pants and a flowing black sheer skirt adorned with rhinestones.
At the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, DJ Khaled hit the orange carpet with his wife Nicole Tuck and their 3-year-old son Asahd. They all wore bold printed shirts, black pants and neon yellow Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Low sneakers.
