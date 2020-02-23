Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake and More Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of These Sneakers

When you’re an A-list celebrity, you have access to pretty much any shoes you’d like, regardless of price or scarcity. Nonetheless, there are some affordable brands — and silhouettes — that stars return to again and again, like the Nike Air Force 1.

Originally released in 1982 as a basketball sneaker, the Air Force 1 has become a go-to lifestyle silhouette. It comes in a slew of fun colorways and it’s been a canvas for many collaborators over the years, such as hip-hop star Travis Scott, ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh.

In its most basic form, the Air Force 1 comes in white or black, with a premium leather upper, a padded mesh interior and Air cushioning in the sole. It retails for just $90 and is available for purchase on Nordstrom.com. This understated version has become a go-to for off-duty models such as Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The Air Force 1 adds a certain sporty nonchalance to anything from sweatpants to mom jeans to a power suit.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Jan. 24, wearing Nike Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Splash News

Kendall Jenner wears Nike Air Force 1s while out and about in Miami on Feb. 3, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Hailey Baldwin is a fan of the original AF1, but she’s also given Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” a chance. The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year teamed the bold blue shoes with a floral pantsuit during an August 2019 outing. The highly coveted kicks, which quickly sold out at their $150 retail price, now are reselling in the range of $1,400 to $2,000 on StockX.com.

Hailey Baldwin wears Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” sneakers and a Jacquemus suit in August 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

This month, Justin Timberlake got his hands on the Just Don x Nike Air Force 1 High, made by the Swoosh in collaboration with Don “Don C” Crawley. The shoes pay homage to Chicago, with design elements and colors that evoke the Windy City’s flag.

Justin Timberlake in the Just Don x Nike Air Force 1 High in London in February 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inspired to try Air Force 1s yourself? Shop the silhouette below.

